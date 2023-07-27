Family accused of taking Arizona's trash to make millions in California

Officials in California are accusing a family of smuggling tons of recyclable materials out of Arizona to make money in the Golden State.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Eight people have been criminally charged with allegedly cheating California's recycling program by smuggling 178 tons of materials out of Arizona to receive millions of dollars in redemption credits.

The California Department of Justice announced this week that eight family members were facing charges of recycling fraud, grand theft, and conspiracy for a months-long scheme that allegedly netted them $7.6 million.

Last October, officials in California began investigating a group of recycling centers in Riverside County allegedly operated by the suspects. Investigators discovered the family had allegedly transported 178 tons of aluminum cans and plastic bottles from Arizona to California to earn credits through the Golden State's redemption value program.

California will pay up to 10 cents for each eligible recyclable material and only bottles from California can qualify for the credit. Arizona doesn't have a similar program that offers a redemption value for bottles or cans.

Investigators reported seizing over $1 million from the suspects and additional illegally-imported materials.

"California's recycling program is funded by consumers, and helps protect our environment and our communities," said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a statement. "Those who try to undermine its integrity through criminal operations will be held accountable."

Up to Speed

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.