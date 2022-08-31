18-year-old woman found shot to death in South Phoenix, suspect at large

Police say Frida Valdez, was inside of her home near South Montezuma Street and Roeser Road, when a suspect entered her home and shot her to death.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was found dead in her South Phoenix home early Wednesday morning.

Police said around 5 a.m., the victim, identified as Frida Valdez, was inside of her home near South Montezuma Street and Roeser Road, when a suspect entered her home and shot her to death.

Detectives are actively investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if they wish to remain anonymous.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

