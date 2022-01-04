Street stunt drivers taking over parking lot in Tempe neighborhood

Neighbors reported at least three times this week, that a group of people was burning rubber and doing donuts in the late hours of the night.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Street stunters are reported to have taken over a parking lot in a Tempe neighborhood at least three times this week.

Kristen Ellerbeck said it all began on Sunday when a group of people gathered behind the Lowe’s near Baseline and Rural roads.

“There were about eight to 10 cars, just doing donuts, one after another, after another,” she said. “They would leave, and come back, and leave and come back.”

Ellerbeck’s backyard shares a wall with Lowes.

When the loud noises began, she ran outside and saw a group of what looked like “very young kids” doing the stunts as others recorded the car’s spin around.

“We thought it was an accident,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. “I saw a lot of rubber smoke and loud noises, and the engines are just unbelievably loud.”

Residents reported the group to police for taking over the parking lot between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. this week on multiple occasions.

“My biggest fear is them coming through any of our walls,” said Ellerbeck. “They were like 20 feet from our back walls.”

Keith Crudup, who has lived in this neighborhood for 13 years, said the incidents have increased within the last year.

“I worry that they’re going to hurt themselves,” he added. “But I’d like the cops to take them away.”

Neighbors said they want a permanent police task force to tackle the problem, like the one the Phoenix Police Department now has in place.

Ellerbeck got the license plate of at least of the vehicles seen on video doing the stunts on Sunday.

Tempe police did not comment on this specific incident.

“I just hope they’re caught, honestly,” Ellerbeck said. “It’s awful to do that in communities.”