72-year-old man rescued after car plunges into canal near 56th Street and Indian School Road

Officials said fire crews used a mechanical rope system to pull the man to safety.

PHOENIX — A 72-year-old man was rescued by the Phoenix Fire Department after the car he was driving crashed into the canal along 56th Street and Indian School Road Friday night.

First arriving crews found the man's vehicle in the canal in approximately 3 feet of water. Officials said fire crews used a mechanical rope system to pull the man to safety.

The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition, fire crews said.

Officials are unsure what caused the man to lose control of his vehicle and end up in the canal.

Up to Speed