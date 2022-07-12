SRP hit all-time energy record during Monday's extreme heat

The Valley utility provider says Monday's energy demand beat a previous record set in July 2020.

PHOENIX — Salt River Project says Monday's extreme heat helped the utility provider reach a new record for energy demand.

Between 3 and 4 p.m., SRP delivered an estimated 7,620 megawatts of energy to its customers. One megawatt is enough to power about 225 homes.

Monday's peak surpassed a record set on July 12, 2020, when the SRP system hit a peak of 7,615 megawatts.

Monday was recorded as the hottest day of 2022 for Valley residents, with temperatures reaching at least 115 degrees by the early afternoon.

SRP says extreme daytime temperatures and a major increase in electric customers are contributing factors to why energy consumption peaked on Monday.

SRP, a utility cooperative dating back to 1903, currently provides water and energy to more than two million people in central Arizona, according to the company's website.

"Maricopa County is the fastest-growing county in the nation, and that is reflected in this new record for energy demand in SRP’s service territory," said Laura Olson, SRP’s manager of power supply & trading.

SRP customers can lower their energy usage and sign up for demand response programs to trim their monthly electric bills by visiting savewithsrp.com.

