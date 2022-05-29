Here's how to save money while running AC in desert heat

As temperatures quickly climb in the Valley, residents are cranking up the AC as well.

PHOENIX — Summertime temperatures are taking over the forecast and before you know it, triple digits will be in the Valley for the long haul.

While the go-to solution for most is to crank up the central air, prolonged use of AC could become costly.

Valley expert Erin Roberts with AAA Cooling Specialists has five simple ways to stay cool without breaking the bank or the air conditioning unit.

Check the air filter

"That's very important, as that's how it breathes so if it gets restricted it's going to cause things to break so we want to make sure the filter is clean," Roberts said.

Use a smart thermostat controlled by your phone

"Look at a programmable thermostat to save on your energy cost because that is going to automatically program it to go up when you go to work," Roberts said.

Have your AC unit serviced by a certified professional or check it yourself

"Make sure all your connections are there, make sure your coils are clean, clearing your condensation lines, especially before monsoon, we have a lot more humidity and that will cause lines to clog up and can cause leaks in your attics and floors and we don't want that," she said.

Use ceiling and floor fans

"It'll definitely drop the temperature a good 2-3 degrees when you're in the room, when you leave, turn it off to save on energy."

Check the breaker and the thermostat batteries

"Just flip it from on, to off and back on, similar to resetting your computer and maybe your thermostat batteries and maybe that's causing the issue, so look at your thermostat and possibly replace those batteries."

