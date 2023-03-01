Some Valley canals will dry up starting Friday. Here's why

Portions of SRP's Arizona Canal will be drained on Friday for routine maintenance, including repairs and fish herding.

PHOENIX — Water levels will dwindle in portions of the Arizona Canal throughout Phoenix, but it's no cause for alarm.

The Salt River Project (SRP) will be draining portions of the canal starting Friday and keeping it drained for a month to conduct routine repairs, according to the utility.

"Portions of the Arizona Canal on the north side of the Salt River will be drained over the next month for annual maintenance and construction activities and to address monsoon damage on segments of the canal," SRP said.

The portions of the canal that will run dry include:

56th Street and Indian School Road to 48th Street for canal lining repairs

Beeline Highway to the Indian Bend Siphon just west of Hayden Road for monsoon repairs

SRP will also be conducting herding and relocation of the white amur fish in the canals used to control weeds in the waterways.

"Canal dry-ups allow SRP as well as other utilities and municipalities to perform construction and maintenance activities in and around the canals," the utility said. "SRP crews also will use the dry-up to examine the canals and underwater structures to look for evidence of invasive adult quagga mussels."

