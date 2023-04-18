Small plane makes emergency landing on Glendale street

The single engine plane started experiencing engine problems, and was forced to make a landing, the FAA said. Fortunately no one was hurt.

PHOENIX — A local pilot is lucky to walk away after engine problems forced him to make a hard landing on a Glendale roadway. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine plane went down around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The landing happened near Glen Harbor Boulevard and Loop 101 before the plane could reach the Glendale Municipal Airport.

The Peoria Fire Department shared photos of the emergency landing, showing the plane with damaged landing gear, stopped on a sidewalk by the roadside.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the plane did take out a nearby bush.

The FAA said only the pilot was onboard the plane and Peoria fire said the the pilot did not suffer any injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board will be handling the investigation.

