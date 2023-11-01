Sky Harbor updates: More than 90 flights delayed in Phoenix after Southwest Airlines lifts ground stop

The issue was caused by "technical errors" with the airline company's technology, the airline said in a tweet.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired in Jan. 2023.

Numerous Southwest Airlines departure flights faced delays in Phoenix early Tuesday morning after the FAA grounded the airlines' flights nationwide due to "intermittent technology issues."

At the airline’s request, the FAA paused Southwest’s departures as they resolved the issue," the FAA said at 8:10 a.m. in a tweet. "The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed."

Despite lifting the grounding order, there are 93 flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport that are delayed as of 8:20 a.m.

Ticketing is running smoothly at the airport, with no major lines being present.

No major lines at ticketing following this morning’s #southwestairlines grounding. Despite some flight delays, Sky Harbor is running smoothly. @12News pic.twitter.com/pVHyy0vuv5 — A. John Tanet (@AJohnTanet) April 18, 2023

Southwest sent the following statement after the FAA lifted the flight pause:

Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure. Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost. Southwest Teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions. We ask that travelers use Southwest.com to check flight status or visit a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent at the airport for assistance with travel needs. We appreciate the patience of our Customers and Employees during this morning’s brief disruption.

