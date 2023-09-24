Shooting in south Phoenix leaves one injured

The shooting occurred near 16th Street and Baseline Road, police say.

PHOENIX — A woman was injured in a shooting in south Phoenix, police said.

Just after 10:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to the area of 16th Street and Baseline Road regarding a shooting on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The scene is being secured and follow up is being conducted, police said. What led up to the shooting has not been released.

The identity of the woman who was shot was not released.

Detectives are heading to the scene to assume the investigation, police said.

