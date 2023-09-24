Man facing felony charges after allegedly forcing entry into an apartment in west Phoenix

The man allegedly assaulted several of the people inside the apartment, police say.

PHOENIX — A man with a gun forced entry into an apartment in west Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday morning, Phoenix police officers responded to an apartment complex located near 67th Avenue regarding a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they learned that a man who is a resident forced entry into another apartment, police said.

The man allegedly assaulted several of the people inside the apartment before returning to his own apartment, police said. The victims suffered minor injuries.

The man was identified as Carlos Valenzuela. He will be booked on several felony charges including aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons, as well as being a prohibited possessor in possession of a firearm, police said.

