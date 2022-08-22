Police say fatal shooting in Central Phoenix was self defense

Police said the man who died was kicked out of a nearby establishment, and returned with a firearm when he was shot by security.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one man dead after he threatened a local business's security guard with a firearm.

According to reports, officers responded to a shooting call near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When they arrived on the scene they found 28-year-old Travonte Hayes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators found that Hayes had been kicked out of a nearby business, before returning with a gun and using it to threaten the on-site security.

Police said the security guard allegedly shot Hayes in self-defense. That guard stayed on the scene to give testimony to investigators.

Hayes was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

At this time, police are still investigating the shooting but said that the security guard was released pending further review.

