Police shooting in Mesa under investigation

The shooting happened near Dobson and Baseline roads before 6 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz — A police shooting in Mesa happened Sunday night but the circumstances are still unclear.

The shooting happened near Dobson and Baseline roads before 6 p.m.

Police only said that no suspects are still at large and there is no threat to the community.

The Mesa Police Department hasn't said if anyone has been injured.

The area has been closed off during the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 12News for the latest updates.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.