Suspect hospitalized after barricade situation in Mesa ended in an officer-involved shooting

Police said that no officers were injured, and the suspect is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that escalated when the suspect barricaded themselves in against police and resulted in police shooting the suspect.

MPD posted on Twitter that the shooting occurred near 500 West 9th Street and West Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa.

Police said that no officers were injured, and one suspect is currently being treated at a local hospital. No further information on the suspect's condition was given.

No community members were harmed during the shooting, but police advise avoiding the area as this is an active investigation.

Right now details are scarce, and we'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Mesa police are working an Officer involved shooting in the area of 500 W 9th street. Please avoid the area. No officers were injured and one suspect is being treated at the hospital. No citizens were harmed. pic.twitter.com/rde41dpL89 — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) August 22, 2022

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed