Check your Powerball tickets. You may be $50,000 richer.

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Scottsdale yet to be claimed.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Note: The video above is about the Mega Millions jackpot winner in Glendale last month.

Someone in the Valley may be able to claim a large chunk of change.

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Superpumper on 90th Street and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in Scottsdale has not been claimed yet.

The lucky person matched four of five numbers, plus the red Powerball number. The winning numbers were 3-10-34-36-62 with a red Powerball number of 05.