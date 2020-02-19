Editor's note: The above video goes over what happens when you don't claim your lottery winnings.

Check your lottery tickets: You might just be a millionaire.

A million-dollar Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Fry's Food Store near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road.

Arizona Lottery officials announced Wednesday that the winning ticket matched five out of the five numbers with no Mega Ball during Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 6,12,39,61 and 70.

