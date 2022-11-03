Police: Teen shot in chest, taken to hospital in Chandler

Police said the wounded juvenile was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to their chest area.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A teenager in south Chandler has been rushed to the hospital after they sustained a gunshot wound to their chest area, police said.

The shooting was reported Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of East County Down Road, according to the Chandler Police Department.

The injured teen and another teenager were the only people at the residence when the "accidental discharge" occurred, police said.

Police said the teen was alert and talking when they were being treated.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

