Coolidge schools on lockdown as police search for 'dangerous' fugitive

Residents have been advised by Coolidge police to avoid the areas west of 10th Place and Vah Ki Inn Road.

COOLIDGE, Ariz. — Schools across the City of Coolidge are under lockdown Thursday as police search the area for a "dangerous" fugitive.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in looking for a fugitive who may be armed. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the police department.

