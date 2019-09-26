Editor's Note: The video above is a report from September 19.

The two missing Buckeye sisters left a foster placement home on purpose and are trying not to be found, according to police.

Rebecca, 10, and Rana, 12, Cox left the home a week ago on September 19 in the early morning hours between 12 a.m. and 6:40 a.m.

According to Buckeye police, the girls willingly left the home. Police said they've learned through family contacts that the girls are safe and appear to be trying to avoid being found.

The girls may be receiving help from people they "know and trust," according to police.

Buckeye PD and other agencies are still assisting in the search for and safe return of the two girls.

The investigation remains active, Buckeye police said.