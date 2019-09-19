BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Buckeye Police Department is asking the public for help to find two missing girls.

The girls went missing from a home near Verrado Heritage Elementary School in Buckeye sometime between 12:00 a.m. and 6:40 a.m. Thursday morning.

Rebecca Cox is 10 years old. She is Native American and Hispanic. She was last seen wearing the shirt in the picture and black jeans.

Rana Cox is 12 years old. She is Native American and Hispanic. She was last seen wearing tan pants and carrying a pink and purple spotted backpack.

In you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Buckeye Police Department at (623) 349-6400.