Police investigating deadly house fire in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters say one person has died after an early morning house fire near 28th Street and Indian School Road Thursday morning.

Officials said an engine was driving by and saw smoke coming from a nearby neighborhood.

When crews arrived, they found a single-story house with smoke coming from the roof. Once inside, firefighters had to maneuver around "a heavy volume of contents" to get control of the blaze.

Firefighters said the one person inside the home was transported to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

