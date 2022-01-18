Woman killed in RV fire in West Phoenix

Officials said fire crews were called to the home near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road just after 11 p.m.

PHOENIX — A woman has died after she was pulled from an RV motor home fire in West Phoenix Monday night.

Phoenix firefighters said crews were called to the home near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road just after 11 p.m.

Officials said firefighters were able to get quick control of the fire before it spread to a house nearby.

The woman was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition but did not survive her injuries, according to Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Ann Justus.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

Up to Speed