Mother, child escape Mesa apartment fire by jumping out 2nd-floor window

Officials say the woman dropped her child out of the window first and then jumped out herself to escape the fire.

MESA, Ariz. — A woman was forced to jump out of a second-story window with her toddler to escape an apartment fire in Mesa on Wednesday.

When the fire started at the complex on Alma School Road, the woman leaned out a window and dropped the child down to the ground first before jumping out herself, the Mesa Fire Department said.

Officials said the second story was about 10 feet from the ground. Both the mother and child were taken to the hospital and are considered stable.

Another person had smoke inhalation but was not hospitalized.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Up to Speed

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”