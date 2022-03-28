Police: Father fatally shot self during shooting in Phoenix

Police say Amir Vetry, 53, allegedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday during an incident that also wounded his young son.

PHOENIX — The father involved in a shooting Sunday morning in North Phoenix appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said Monday.

Amir Vetry, 53, died after he and his young son sustained gunshot wounds near 25th Place and Cactus Road.

Phoenix police said evidence at the scene suggests Vetry died by suicide after having an altercation with his son's mother.

The mother was attempting to pick up the boy and a physical fight broke out between the two parents, police said.

As the woman ran out into the street, multiple shots rang out inside the residence. When officers arrived, they found the father and son wounded from the gunshots.

Phoenix police said a gun was located next to Vetry's body.

Police have not yet explained how the son was injured during Sunday's incident.

The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Phoenix police are continuing to investigate the shooting and an autopsy still needs to be completed on Vetry's remains.

