Infant child dead in west Phoenix incident

Police said there are no signs of foul play in the death of an infant boy.

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating the death of an infant boy in west Phoenix Monday morning.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers received a call about a child not breathing in the area of 83rd Avenue and Catalina Drive.

Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department examined the infant and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police said there are no signs of foul play and are currently investigating the incident. Officials have not yet released the circumstances surrounding the boy's death.

This is a developing situation. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

