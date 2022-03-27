Man shot and killed by Maricopa police officers after allegedly making threats

Officials said the man "engaged" with officers when he was shot in a Maricopa subdivision.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — A man is dead after allegedly making threats with a gun and being shot by Maricopa police officers, officials said.

The Maricopa Police Department said the shooting happened on North Mac Neil Street in the Homestead subdivision. Officials said the man had a gun and was reportedly making threats when police received the call.

When officers arrived, they said he "engaged" with them and was shot. Police have not specified how the man engaged with officers.

He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

No officers were hurt in the incident. The Arizona Department of Public Safety will be investigating the shooting.

2022 Valley Police Shootings:

Below is a map of all of the reported incidents where Valley police officers have shot civilians or have been shot by civilians in 2022.

12 News will continue to update the map as more police-involved shooting are reported throughout the year.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.