Rescue crews searching for two adults in Salt River

The Phoenix Fire Department said there were two adults in the river near 19th Avenue and Broadway road.

PHOENIX — Rescue crews are searching for two adults who are presumed to have gone under in the Salt River near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The department said that it had received reports of two adults "in the water near the river bottom."

First responders found two life jackets and a boogie-board in the river. Authorities were unable to confirm if this was a search and rescue operation, or a body recovery.

Authorities said that they still do not know what condition the two people are in and are continuing the search.

Phoenix fire has since handed over the search to the Phoenix Police Department, who will be checking the scene throughout the day, officials said.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we update this article with more information.

