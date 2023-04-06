Valley father facing charges after 7-month-old son drowns

A Phoenix father was taken into custody this week after his 7-month-old son drowned in a bathtub. He allegedly told police he wasn't watching the child, records show

PHOENIX — A Valley father has been taken into custody on suspicion of negligently not watching his 7-month-old son as the child was drowning in a bathtub, records show.

Sione Pulotu, 37, was arrested Wednesday by police after his son was rushed to the hospital following a drowning incident at the family's home near 27th and Southern avenues in south Phoenix.

Police were dispatched to the family's residence Tuesday afternoon and Pulotu allegedly told investigators he was bathing his son before dropping him off with a relative, court records show.

After placing the child in a baby bathtub, Pulotu told police he left the room to play video games. He alleged that he could hear the child playing in the water.

Upon re-entering the bathroom, the father reported finding his child facedown in the water and attempted to revive him. Court records show Pulotu allegedly told police he believed he was playing video games for about 10 minutes before discovering the child.

He allegedly told police he knew how dangerous it is to leave a child unattended in a bathtub. Pulotu was booked into the Maricopa County jail.

The child's cause of death is currently listed as "pending" on the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's website.

