WATCH: Phoenix police release video of 'unlawful assembly' outside President Trump's rally

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released officer body-cam video of an incident outside President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Phoenix.

Protesters gathered outside Dream City Church Tuesday, and the crowd moved away from the free speech area towards the route the president’s motorcade used to enter near Cave Creek Road and Sharon.

As Trump spoke to his supporters, tensions between police and protesters escalated outside.

Below is a video provided by the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers stopped several dozen protesters from blocking the route, and the department says some of them threw punches at the officers and a bottle.

At that point, police responded by calling the group an unlawful assembly and ordered them to leave.

Officers fired flash bangs, pepper balls and shot pepper spray at the crowd as the group broke up.