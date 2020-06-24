The vice president's visit will come about one week after President Donald Trump visited Yuma and Phoenix on Tuesday.

PHOENIX — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Arizona next week, it was announced Wednesday.

The vice president's June 30 visit will come about one week after President Donald Trump visited Yuma and Phoenix on Tuesday.

Pence is slated to speak at an event in Tucson, followed by a stop in Yuma regarding the fight against COVID-19. Pence will return to Washingon D.C. that same night.

In Tucson, the vice president will speak at a Faith in America event.

Gov. Doug Ducey will join Pence in Yuma, a hot spot for COVID-19 infections in the state.

Trump visited Yuma Tuesday to participate in a roundtable discussion on border security and held a rally in Phoenix, where thousands of people gathered inside Dream City Church while police dispersed peaceful protesters outside.

This will be Pence's first time visiting Arizona since the coronavirus outbreak began. It has sicked nearly 60,000 people in Arizona and killed nearly 1,500 as of Wednesday.

Pence has had a close brush with the virus: Katie Miller, his press secretary, tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on May 8.

Miller was one of two people working at the White House complex known to have tested positive for the virus. She was back at work later that month.

