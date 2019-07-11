PHOENIX — A man was found with a gunshot wound after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Phoenix early Thursday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

According to Phoenix PD, the call was regarding an ex-boyfriend who was allegedly trying to break into a home near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road.

Officers found the injured man when they arrived and he was taken to a hospital with an injury that's not considered life-threatening, according to Phoenix police.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are still trying to identify a suspect, police said.

