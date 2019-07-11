PHOENIX — A person was arrested on suspicion of child neglect and another was taken to a hospital as a precaution after they were found passed out in a car with two young children in the backseat, according to police.

Police said the car was parked outside the Walmart near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix Wednesday night.

The children were unharmed, and the adults were treated for an apparent overdose, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when we learn more.