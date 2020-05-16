Phoenix couple and 14 dogs killed in Idaho crash

The two ran a rescue in Phoenix called Who Saved Who Rescue.

PHOENIX — A Valley man, woman and 14 dogs were all killed while they were driving rescue animals from Phoenix to Canada Friday morning.

As family and friends try to cope with the loss, people in the Phoenix animal rescue community want them to be remembered for the amazing rescue work they did.

The aftermath is hard to look at following a deadly crash along Interstate 15.

Idaho State Police say 38-year-old Ann Watson and 40-year-old Christopher Kracht were transporting dogs when Kracht drove into the median and struck an embankment.

Watson died at the scene and Kracht was flown to an Idaho hospital, where he died from injuries.

“It’s heartbreaking. The first thing that came to my mind was the kids because not only did they love the kids, but they were so actively involved in the rescue,” said Brandon Dively with RunBuddy Mobile.

He spent a lot of time with Watson, Kracht and their kids. He’s still in disbelief.

“It’s terrible,” he said.

The two ran a nonprofit animal rescue in Phoenix called Who Saved Who Rescue, centered around adoption success stories.

“It’s not all snuggles and puppy kisses, and a lot of the work that Who Saved Who did was kind of the stuff that some people stray away from,” said Dively. "Doing the transports, that was a regular thing for them. These were dogs that not a lot of people gave a chance to, but they were always willing to do what they can.”

Police say the dogs they were transporting of different breeds and sizes were being taken to Canada for adoption and appeared to have been in kennels. Eighteen dogs who survived are now being cared for by local veterinarians and the Blackfoot Animal Shelter.

“A lot of people stepping up and doing what they can to help,” he said.

Sadly, 16 dogs were still unaccounted for as of Friday afternoon.

“The number one thing I want to do is encourage people to go and give what they can for that Gofundme because that will make a huge difference,” said Dively.

Donations will help with funeral expenses and to support their children.

“It’s like they attracted the animals,” he said. “Just big, big, big hearts. It says a lot about who they are as people, what they’re willing to do for these animals that don’t have a voice themselves.”