Police searching for man involved in cell-phone store robbery

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a man after he robbed a store in Phoenix on March 23, Silent Witness said.

The individual, a Hispanic, 5-foot 9-inch tall man, was caught on camera entering the phone store and taking money from drawers. The camera footage from the robbery near the intersection of West Van Buren Street and North 35th Avenue can be seen above.

The man suddenly fled the store when the robbery was interrupted by an individual in the store, Silent Witness said.

The man drove away from the scene in a white Ford Mustang, Silent Witness said. The vehicle has since been located by police.

Anyone who has information on the suspect involved in the robbery was asked to contact Silent Witness anonymously at 480-948-6377.