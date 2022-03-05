Phoenix appoints interim police chief to replace Jeri Williams

Michael Sullivan, who helped the Baltimore Police Department make reforms after a damaging DOJ investigation, will now oversee the Phoenix Police Department.

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton has appointed a Baltimore police officer to temporarily replace outgoing Police Chief Jeri Williams and preside over the city's police agency for the next couple of years.

Michael Sullivan, who currently serves as deputy commissioner of compliance for the Baltimore Police Department, has been hired to lead the Phoenix Police Department as the U.S. Department of Justice continues to investigate the agency for possible civil rights violations.

Sullivan will serve as the police chief on an interim basis until a permanent replacement for Williams is hired, Barton said. Williams announced her retirement earlier this year.

“Sullivan brings 27 years of law enforcement experience to the table, and he has led police reform efforts for major cities," the city manager said.

"His experience working in collaboration with communities, the DOJ, federal court and more gives me confidence he has the experience necessary to step into the interim Phoenix Police Chief role during this important time.”

Sullivan began his career in law enforcement with the Louisville Metro Police Department before moving to Baltimore in 2019. Sullivan was assigned to lead reform efforts in Baltimore after the DOJ investigated the police agency in 2016 for accusations of excessive force and constitutional violations.

Sullivan holds a bachelor’s degree in police administration and a master’s degree in the administration of justice from the University of Louisville.

Sullivan will officially take over as police chief starting on Sept. 12.

