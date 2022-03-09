Why Phoenix police are hiring more civilians to help officers

The agency has already gotten over 500 applications for 33 civilian positions created this month to help the city's sworn officers.

As the Phoenix Police Department continues to grapple with a need for more officers, the agency's begun to recruit more civilians to help ease some of the workloads for investigators.

A staffing shortage of about 400 officers has already forced the department to reassign detectives back to patrol and ramp up the city's recruiting efforts.

But now Phoenix is hoping civilians can step up and complete some of the duties that overburden sworn officers.

Earlier this month, the Phoenix City Council approved creating 33 new civilian positions that will perform some of the tasks currently done by sworn personnel.

"Due to current and future sworn-staffing challenges, it is critical for the Department to identify job functions that are currently being performed by sworn personnel, that can be completed by civilians," city records state.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Kurtenbach said the 25 civilian investigators could help impound evidence and manage paperwork as the sworn officers go out into the field and handle a crime scene.

Most of the civilian investigators will be assigned to work property crimes and family investigations.

The council additionally approved creating eight new police assistants who will work in the patrol division.

Not long after the city authorized hiring more civilians, Phoenix received a flood of applications for the new jobs.

Kurtenbach said the agency has already gotten over 570 applications for the 33 positions.

"Not only is there tremendous interest in working for the Phoenix police department, but it's going to afford us the opportunity to get very high-quality applicants," Kurtenbach said Wednesday.

Phoenix police are continuing to look for other ways to add civilians to its workforce, Kurtenbach added, and offer new opportunities for younger workers.

