Phoenix honors fallen officer Ginarro New with memorial

Officer Ginarro New served his country and community up until his death last May when he was hit by a red-light runner.

PHOENIX — A year ago on Tuesday, Phoenix police officer Ginarro New was killed in the line of duty.

On the anniversary of the fateful crash that took his life, he was honored with a memorial.

Phoenix police unveiled a sign at the corner of Greenway Parkway and Cave Creek Road in a short ceremony.

The sign is near the site where Officer New was killed when his police vehicle was struck by an impaired red-light runner.

Both men were killed in the collision.

Officer New was just 27 years old when he died.

He was dedicated to his country and community. New served in the Marine Corps and became an EMT before joining the Phoenix Police Department.

The city honors Phoenix police officers and firefighters with memorial signs throughout the city marking where they were killed in the line of duty.

