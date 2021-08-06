Phoenix officer remembers Officer New ahead of upcoming memorial service

Officer Ginarro New will be greatly missed by the Phoenix Police Department. Although he worked there for less than two years, he made a lasting impact.

PHOENIX — Fallen officer Ginarro New was known to always give 110% on the job.

Officer Raul Saenz witnessed his determination and compassion first-hand. The pair would often choose to ride together on the job. Saenz says one of the proudest moments he shared with New, was when they witnessed the birth of a baby last November. They were called to help a woman in labor.

“He was trying to tug at the baby, trying to get the baby out,” said Saenz. “He says no it’s stuck I can’t get the baby out. And he says switch me. And I’m thinking what am I going to do if you can’t get the baby out.”

“I’ve never witnessed a birth before and he wasn’t a dad so it was quite an experience for both of us,” said Saenz.

Saenz never imagined he would be mourning officer New‘s life just months later.

“All I feel now is sadness and pain and it comes in waves,” said Saenz.

Last Monday Officer New died in a car crash on Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway. He was just 27 years old.

Those who knew Officer New say it was a privilege.

Shaimaa Saleh was on the receiving end of his kindness when she called 911.

“There’s a hole in all the people that he encountered. There’s a hole in our squad and that will never be the same,” said Saenz.

Now as the officers get ready to lay New to rest they remember his lasting legacy on the department. A year and a half well spent.

“He cared a lot. Every call he went to he was really involved. He always did his best,” said Saenz.

Officer New’s funeral will take place Thursday at Dream City Church. It won’t be open to the public. However, 12 News will provide a live stream via the police department.

12 News on YouTube