Phoenix firefighters rescue man stuck in chimney

The man was stuck deep inside the chimney and had to be extracted through the wall.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters rescued a man from inside a chimney early Friday morning. The man had gotten wedged deep inside the chimney, and first responders had to breach a wall to get him out.

Firefighters were called to a home near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road to find the man, an adult in his 40s, stuck in the throat of the chimney, just above the damper.

Crews were able to get a harness and rope to the man to stop him from slipping further down the chimney. The man was able to speak with firefighters the whole time and was provided water during the rescue, fire department officials said.

After they got the man out, he was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

"Chimney flues are relatively small and not capable of having a human go in and out of them," said Phoenix Fire Captain Kimberly Ragsdale. She added that the brick chimney made for a difficult rescue, as crews had to break through an interior wall to get to the man.

Authorities were unable to say why the man tried to climb down the chimney.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."