House fire in north Phoenix displaces residents, firefighter taken to hospital

PHOENIX — A Phoenix firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries Sunday after responding to a destructive house fire near Tatum Boulevard and Pinnacle Peak Road.

The Phoenix Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched out to a double-mobile home at about 1 p.m.

The house fire had already begun to spread to another nearby unit as firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames. Phoenix fire said both fires were quickly contained and their cause is currently unknown.

Initial reports indicate workers were performing maintenance jobs on one of the properties prior to the fire.

Phoenix fire said no other injuries were reported and two individuals have been displaced as a result of the fire. They're receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”