Phoenix Fire wants to extend hiking trail closures during extreme heat

The Parks and Recreation Board has approved a proposal aimed at keeping hiking trails closed for an extra two hours on Phoenix's hottest days.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A new proposal aimed at extending the closures of hiking trails was approved unanimously by the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board Meeting on Thursday.

The current policy closes Phoenix hiking trails from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. when the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory. The closure applies to Echo Canyon and Cholla Trails at Camelback Mountain and all trails at Piestewa Peak.

The Phoenix Fire Department is recommending extending the closure by two hours in the morning.

PFD also wants this policy to take effect all year round, rather than April through October.

Capt. Scott Douglas told 12News an extension would keep less people from suffering heat-related injuries or even death.

“We respond to mountain rescues daily in the City of Phoenix and sometimes three or four a day,” Douglas said. “It is a daily occurrence in the summertime that we’d like to help reduce those risks of injury and at times death to our community.”

As of this week, 180 heat-related deaths have been reported in Maricopa County so far this year.

Douglas said firefighters train in the extreme heat, so they’re acclimated to the weather, but hiking a mountain three to four times a day for rescues can be straining on anyone.

“If you have a high angle rescue or somebody in a big wheel situation where we need to take them from the top of Camelback or Piestewa Peak and bring them down the mountain, that can take a lot of hands on deck to make sure that person is transferred in a way during 117 degree temperatures where they’re safe and our members are able to get that recycling of their bodies to make sure they’re going to be safe in those temperatures," Douglas said.

Firefighters are encouraged to hydrate heavily the day before coming into work.

The Parks and Recreation Board reviewed and approved the policy proposal Thursday after reviewing data on hiker rescues presented by local firefighters.