Sedona hiker dies in Bryce Canyon

64-year old Jeanne Roblez Howell was pronounced dead at the scene in Campbell Canyon, approximately a mile from the trail she was hiking

BRYCE CANYON CITY, Utah — A hiker from Sedona was found dead at Bryce Canyon National Park on Saturday.

Jeanne Roblez Howell, 64, was late to return after going on a 2 p.m. hike Friday on the Fairyland Loop Trail. A search of the area was conducted by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Public Safety following an overdue hiker report to Bryce Canyon National Park at 7 p.m.

Howell’s body was found at 1:30 a.m. the next day in Campbell Canyon, approximately a mile east of the Fairyland Loop, and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Garfield County Medical Examiner.

“This is a tragic event, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the victim’s friends and family,” Allana Olbrich, acting Bryce Canyon superintendent said in a press release. “I also want to express the park’s appreciation for the support we’ve received from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Public Safety.”

A thunderstorm delivered heavy rain to the northern end of the park in the afternoon of Aug. 25 and flash flooding was observed in dry washes along the Fairyland Loop trail, which is approximately eight miles in length.

It's unclear, however, what led to the woman's death.

Bryce Canyon National Park is a sprawling reserve in southern Utah.

