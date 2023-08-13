Good news! Moxie the search dog has been found safe

Moxie is a member of the Arizona Search Dog team for FEMA and the Phoenix Fire Department. She went missing Saturday night before being found Sunday morning.

PHOENIX — Moxie normally spends her days prepping for the moment she's called into duty to help locate a missing person.

But on Sunday, it was Moxie who needed help being located.

The Phoenix Fire Department announced this weekend that Moxie, a member of the Arizona Search Dog team for FEMA and the Phoenix Fire Department, went missing Saturday night in Goodyear.

She reportedly went missing at 7:30 p.m. near 178th Avenue and Sherman Street. Phoenix fire shared a photo of Moxie on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Later Sunday afternoon, Phoenix fire said Moxie was found safe by a neighbor a few streets away from her house. Officials said she jumped her backyard fence and decided to take a swim in a neighbor's pool.

While her family was passing out missing flyers, Moxie was returned to her owners.

Moxie was found by a neighbor streets away from her house. Being the athletic and friendly dog that she is, Moxie jumped her backyard fence and found her way to a neighbor’s pool. While her family was handing out missing posters, they were reunited with her late Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/DYcJN6Xa7h — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 13, 2023

