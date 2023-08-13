Good news! Moxie the search dog has been found safe

PHOENIX — Moxie normally spends her days prepping for the moment she's called into duty to help locate a missing person.
But on Sunday, it was Moxie who needed help being located.
The Phoenix Fire Department announced this weekend that Moxie, a member of the Arizona Search Dog team for FEMA and the Phoenix Fire Department, went missing Saturday night in Goodyear.
She reportedly went missing at 7:30 p.m. near 178th Avenue and Sherman Street. Phoenix fire shared a photo of Moxie on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Later Sunday afternoon, Phoenix fire said Moxie was found safe by a neighbor a few streets away from her house. Officials said she jumped her backyard fence and decided to take a swim in a neighbor's pool.
While her family was passing out missing flyers, Moxie was returned to her owners.
