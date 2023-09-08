VIDEO: MCSO deputy, sanctuary rescue wallaby on the loose

Officials said Wally the wallaby got loose during a storm last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

WADDELL, Ariz. — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy hopped into action when a wallaby escaped from his owner last month.

On July 28, MCSO Deputy Michael Bytnar responded to a call about a kangaroo (wallaby) on the loose in Waddell.

Bytnar, with the help of Farm Angels Sanctuary, was able to safely capture the wallaby, named Wally, and take him back to the sanctuary.

Wallaby on the Loose When our deputies say that no day is the same, they mean it! Deputy Bytnar from District 2 responded to a call about a kangaroo (wallaby)🦘 on the loose. With the help of Farm Angels Sanctuary, they were able to carefully catch the wallaby and bring it to safety. Take a look! Posted by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The sanctuary said Wally got out during a strong windstorm. His enclosure gate was damaged, enabling him to get out.

After his escape, officials said Wally's owner decided to surrender the roo and his brother Joey to the sanctuary.

A wallaby is a marsupial or pouched animal member of the kangaroo family. A kangaroo is nearly six feet tall, while a wallaby is approximately 3 feet tall.

Farm Angels Sanctuary notes that wallabies do NOT make suitable pets.

In addition:

Wallabies are wild animals that should not be kept in captivity.

Wallabies are legal to own in Arizona. Just because one can own, does not mean they should.

Wallabies do not require any special licenses, but proper setup, space, and care are required.

If you would like to help fund Wally and Joey's veterinary care, please visit the Sanctuary's Facebook page for details on how to do so.

$5 FRIDAY – WALLABIES – What an eventful Thursday. Received a call from a Good Samaritan Thursday morning about a found... Posted by Farm Angels Sanctuary on Friday, July 28, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.