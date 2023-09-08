VIDEO: MCSO deputy, sanctuary rescue wallaby on the loose

WADDELL, Ariz. — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy hopped into action when a wallaby escaped from his owner last month.
On July 28, MCSO Deputy Michael Bytnar responded to a call about a kangaroo (wallaby) on the loose in Waddell.
Bytnar, with the help of Farm Angels Sanctuary, was able to safely capture the wallaby, named Wally, and take him back to the sanctuary.
The sanctuary said Wally got out during a strong windstorm. His enclosure gate was damaged, enabling him to get out.
After his escape, officials said Wally's owner decided to surrender the roo and his brother Joey to the sanctuary.
A wallaby is a marsupial or pouched animal member of the kangaroo family. A kangaroo is nearly six feet tall, while a wallaby is approximately 3 feet tall.
Farm Angels Sanctuary notes that wallabies do NOT make suitable pets.
In addition:
- Wallabies are wild animals that should not be kept in captivity.
- Wallabies are legal to own in Arizona. Just because one can own, does not mean they should.
- Wallabies do not require any special licenses, but proper setup, space, and care are required.
If you would like to help fund Wally and Joey's veterinary care, please visit the Sanctuary's Facebook page for details on how to do so.
