Bobcat attacks woman in northern Arizona

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said they have located an aggressive bobcat in the area where the attack occurred.

A woman was attacked by a bobcat earlier this week as she was going for a walk in a community southeast of Kingman, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The woman and a friend were approached by the bobcat Wednesday night in the Atherton Acres community and as they backed away from it, the bobcat clawed and bit the woman's leg, AZGFD said.

The woman went to Kingman Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for her injuries.

A bobcat acting aggressively was located and removed the following day in the general vicinity of the attack. AZGFD still encourages surrounding residents to report any wildlife acting aggressively by calling 623-236-7201.

When bobcats attack in this manner, rabies is often involved, AZGFD said.

Game and Fish encourages Arizonans to enjoy wildlife safely from a distance and to not make attempts to feed or touch unfamiliar wildlife, even if the animal looks sick or wounded.

