Road reopened after fatal head-on vehicle crash near Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — A person is dead after a head-on vehicle collision near Wickenburg early Thursday morning, Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers said.
The collision took place north of Wickenburg on the US 93 highway, DPS said.
Department officials reported one person was declared dead and "unknown other injuries" were at the scene.
Both lanes of the roadway near the scene of the crash at milepost 172 were closed, troopers said. The roadway has since been reopened.
Authorities have yet to release the following information:
- The identity of the person who died
- If any other individuals were involved in the collision
- If other individuals were hurt in the collision
- The events leading up to the collision
