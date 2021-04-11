Road reopened after fatal head-on vehicle crash near Wickenburg

The person was declared dead at the scene and there are "unknown other injuries," Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers said.

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — A person is dead after a head-on vehicle collision near Wickenburg early Thursday morning, Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers said.

The collision took place north of Wickenburg on the US 93 highway, DPS said.

Department officials reported one person was declared dead and "unknown other injuries" were at the scene.

Both lanes of the roadway near the scene of the crash at milepost 172 were closed, troopers said. The roadway has since been reopened.

Authorities have yet to release the following information:

The identity of the person who died

If any other individuals were involved in the collision

If other individuals were hurt in the collision

The events leading up to the collision

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

