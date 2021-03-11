3 adults, 2 kids in critical condition after serious crash in north Phoenix

Four vehicles crashed near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road around 6 p.m., according to officials.

PHOENIX — Three adults and two children are in critical condition after a four-car crash in north Phoenix on Wednesday night.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road around 6 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Four cars were involved in the collision. Three adults, two men and one woman, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. A 5-year-old girl and a 7-year-old girl were also transported in critical condition.

Four other people were involved in the crash but did not need to be taken immediate medical care, according to officials.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash and the intersection will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

Up to Speed