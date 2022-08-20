Residents in Peoria waking up to power outages

Monsoon storms downed power lines in the Valley. Some residents are still without power, and could be dealing with outages throughout the weekend.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Hundreds of residents in the Peoria area are waking up to power outages this Saturday. According to the APS Outage Map, some customers could be dealing with the outages until as late as Tuesday.

As of 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, APS estimated that 309 customers were without power, however recent estimates have brought the count down to 273 customers.

Many of those outages are expected to be resolved by noon, however, there are still 14 outages that are not estimated to be restored until 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The outages were caused by downed power lines from 83rd to 91st Avenues on Cactus Road, officials said. APS said that crews are working to fix the multiple downed lines, but are facing delays due to storm conditions.

Officials with the Peoria Unified School District said that they will share any updates regarding school closures on Monday by 5:00 p.m., Sunday.

For more updates or to report an outage in your area, you can visit the APS Outage Map at http://outagemap.aps.com/.

Here's a closer look at some of the damage from last night's storm. We appreciate your patience as we work safely to restore power to the remaining customers still experiencing an outage. Find updates in your area at https://t.co/Mdw3JHP5K2 pic.twitter.com/Av0C8Kz9bR — APS (@apsFYI) August 20, 2022

