Multiple people rescued from mountain hikes during 90 degree plus weekend

As the weather heats up in the Valley, officials are warning hikers to be prepared when taking on mountains.

PHOENIX — The Valley experienced its first 90 degree day on Friday and the heat wave continued throughout the weekend.

That meant the Phoenix Fire Department’s technical response team, the group of special-trained firefighters tasked with mountain rescues, was busy.

Multiple people were rescued from mountains while hiking in the 90 degree plus weather this weekend.

“This is what we do. We’re used to it. We train for it year round. We know when summer is coming,” said Phoenix fire captain Evan Gammage.

A 20-year-old woman was rescued off of Piestewa Peak Sunday after she suffered an ankle injury and became injured.

A 23-year-old man was also rescued off of Piestewa Peak on the Dreamy Draw Trail after he fell of of his mountain bike. Officials said the man complained of heat related illnesses including dehydration.

Crews helped a 24-year-old man off of South Mountain after he rolled his ankle while running. Officials did not specify if he was dehydrated.

Phoenix fire undertakes more than 200 mountain rescues each year and many of them are heat-related. The best way to avoid a heat-related mountain rescue is for hikers to be prepared.

“Know your health issues. Just make sure you’re being safe,” Gammage said. “If you’re going up the trail, once you get halfway through your water, make sure you’re heading back down.”

It’s also important to be prepared for any hike and for that, Gammage directs Valley visitors to www.Phoenix.gov/trails.

