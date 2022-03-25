Woman dies during boating trip in Grand Canyon

Mary Kelley, 68, was on day nine of a multi-day boat trip when the incident occurred.

GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. — A woman is dead after a boating trip in Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday, officials said.

According to officials, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report around 11 a.m. that CPR was in progress on a person near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River.

Mary Kelley, 68, from Steamboat Springs, Colorado was on day nine of a multi-day private boating trip when she went into the river at the top of Hance Rapid near mile 77.

Members of a group pulled her out of the river and saw she was unresponsive and began CPR, according to a release. Park rangers were flown to the location and all resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

An investigation into the incident is being investigated by the National Park Service.

